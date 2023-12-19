UBS Group Begins Coverage on Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DBX. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 18th. William Blair cut shares of Dropbox from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.05. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 101.75% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $82,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 505,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,818,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $196,489.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 298,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,352,765.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $82,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 505,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,818,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,025 shares of company stock valued at $719,529 over the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 4.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Dropbox by 2.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Dropbox by 35.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in Dropbox by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

