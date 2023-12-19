Udine Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up about 1.7% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in Blackstone by 1.6% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.25. 1,130,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,821,414. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $130.41. The firm has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.30.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BX

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.