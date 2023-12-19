Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Decreased by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,873 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 3.3% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UNP
Union Pacific Stock Performance
Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $241.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $245.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Union Pacific Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.
About Union Pacific
Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Union Pacific
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Last chance to prepare your portfolio for tax season
Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.