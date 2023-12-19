Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,611 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.92. The company had a trading volume of 835,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $245.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.18 and its 200-day moving average is $214.86.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

