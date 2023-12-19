United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.67.

UNFI opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.67 million, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.92. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $43.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.09.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.28. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 11,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,517.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 11,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $150,049.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 162,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,517.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $239,951.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 976.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in United Natural Foods by 59.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in United Natural Foods by 579.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in United Natural Foods by 116.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

