United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 3.0% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $26,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $161.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.96. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

