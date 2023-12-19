United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $8,571,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.1% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after buying an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 284.6% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biechele Royce Advisors grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.8% during the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 80,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $161.54 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

