United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Lessened by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 35,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,622. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.96. The stock has a market cap of $137.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

