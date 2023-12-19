United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives $455.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $466.33.

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

United Rentals stock opened at $568.15 on Tuesday. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $325.15 and a 12 month high of $581.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $460.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.49.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Rentals will post 41.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2,080.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after buying an additional 1,765,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after buying an additional 1,340,676 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 128.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,278,000 after buying an additional 433,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

