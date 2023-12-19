United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $16,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2,080.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,676 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 128.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,278,000 after acquiring an additional 433,897 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 18.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.33.

NYSE:URI opened at $568.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $460.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $581.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.27 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

