United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $494.00 to $591.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. United Rentals traded as high as $582.63 and last traded at $579.77, with a volume of 167537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $568.23.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on URI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $474.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

United Rentals Trading Up 1.9 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $460.32 and a 200-day moving average of $449.49.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

