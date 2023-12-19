United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Down to $4.89

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.89, but opened at $4.71. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 3,157,656 shares.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74.

Institutional Trading of United States Natural Gas Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 26,613.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter valued at about $63,000.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

