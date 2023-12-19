United States Steel (NYSE:X) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on X. Argus lowered shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.10.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of X stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.96. United States Steel has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.25. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 181.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in United States Steel by 60.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in United States Steel by 171.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

