United States Steel (NYSE:X) Sees Large Volume Increase

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,376,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 7,527,432 shares.The stock last traded at $49.31 and had previously closed at $49.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.10.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on United States Steel

United States Steel Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average is $29.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the third quarter worth approximately $154,280,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,925,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in United States Steel by 155.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after buying an additional 2,015,980 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the third quarter worth approximately $50,912,000. Finally, KGH Ltd grew its stake in United States Steel by 38.6% during the second quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,173,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,386,000 after buying an additional 1,163,000 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.