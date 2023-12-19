Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Down 2.8%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.28. Approximately 760,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,931,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Uranium Energy Trading Down 5.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 0.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uranium Energy

In related news, CFO Pat Obara sold 4,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $29,603.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 788,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,998,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,727 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

