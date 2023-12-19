USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
USD Partners Price Performance
Shares of USDP opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.23. USD Partners has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $4.35.
USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. USD Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that USD Partners will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
USD Partners Company Profile
USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than USD Partners
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.