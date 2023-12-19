Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 32,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VLO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946,418. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.08 and a 200 day moving average of $126.46. The company has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.14 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Raymond James decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

