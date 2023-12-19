VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Holdings Boosted by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 438,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,504,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 157,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS HYD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.46. 1,248,714 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.16.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2012 per share. This is a boost from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

