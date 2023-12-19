VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 17,060 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 48% compared to the typical volume of 11,527 call options.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 3.6 %

GDXJ stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,088,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,332,147. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 653.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

