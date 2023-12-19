VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.06% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,637,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,686,435. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.27 and a fifty-two week high of $175.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.11 and its 200-day moving average is $152.31.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

