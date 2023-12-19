Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,362,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,868,000 after acquiring an additional 40,646 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,064,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,639,000 after acquiring an additional 78,465 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.95. The company had a trading volume of 501,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,454. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $171.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

