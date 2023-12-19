Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Purchased by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises about 0.6% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 902.6% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,580,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123,659 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $21,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 66.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,275,000 after acquiring an additional 164,395 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,486,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $103,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $84.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

