Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Mayport LLC

Mayport LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Mayport LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $14,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.27. 127,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,991. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $129.76 and a one year high of $164.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

