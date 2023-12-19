Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of VXF traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.50. 116,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,918. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $129.76 and a 12-month high of $164.55.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

