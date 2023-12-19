Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,182,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,743 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $61,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,090,000 after acquiring an additional 28,137,228 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,735,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,211,000 after acquiring an additional 227,215 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,794,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,529,000 after purchasing an additional 273,790 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,049,000 after purchasing an additional 868,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,862. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.59.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

