Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Lessened by WealthOne LLC

WealthOne LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,774 shares during the period. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,090,000 after buying an additional 28,137,228 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,735,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,211,000 after buying an additional 227,215 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,794,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,529,000 after buying an additional 273,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,049,000 after buying an additional 868,250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.29. The stock had a trading volume of 605,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,646. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.59. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

