Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551,322 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,844,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,331,000 after purchasing an additional 707,698 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,912,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,714,000 after purchasing an additional 128,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,966,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,111,000 after purchasing an additional 374,623 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $47.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,251,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,349,390. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day moving average is $45.28. The company has a market cap of $115.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

