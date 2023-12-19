Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 237,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,311,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 276,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,836,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 131,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 25,746 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $40.45. 1,065,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,936,871. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average of $40.34. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.