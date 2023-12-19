Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after acquiring an additional 200,697 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,909,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,170,000.

VWO stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,235,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,949,171. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34. The company has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

