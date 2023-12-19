Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 200,697 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,909,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,170,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,989,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,948,332. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.34. The company has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

