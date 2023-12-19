Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,723,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 802,309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned about 1.54% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $291,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,257,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,261,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 99,224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,086,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,520 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,318,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,891,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.37. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $64.44. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

