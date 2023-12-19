Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Lifted by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,984. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.94 and a 52-week high of $311.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.