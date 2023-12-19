Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT opened at $483.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $310.00 and a one year high of $484.49. The company has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $443.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.72.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.