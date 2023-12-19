Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by FFG Retirement Advisors LLC

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $483.88. 58,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $443.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.72. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $310.00 and a 1-year high of $484.53.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

