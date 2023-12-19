Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Increased by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 0.6% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $483.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $310.00 and a 1 year high of $484.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $443.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.72.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

