Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by MKT Advisors LLC

MKT Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIV. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.23. 369,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,922. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.72. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

