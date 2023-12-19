Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) is Nova R Wealth Inc.’s Largest Position

Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 12.2% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $17,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGIT traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,694. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.1582 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

