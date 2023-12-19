Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Acquired by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,281,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,132,000 after acquiring an additional 250,374 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,265,000 after acquiring an additional 200,042 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,887,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,023,000 after purchasing an additional 823,226 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,319,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,362,000 after purchasing an additional 330,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 150.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,745,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,073 shares during the last quarter.

VGIT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.21. 1,094,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,124. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.1582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

