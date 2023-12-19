Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Acquired by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $64.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.09. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $66.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.8644 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

