Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Bought by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:VTWO traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $80.47. 942,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,302. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.39 and a 1 year high of $80.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

