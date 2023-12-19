Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Holdings Trimmed by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.52. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.2164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

