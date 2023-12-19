Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 327.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,254 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 1.7% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $16,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Fortune 45 LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 422.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 31,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 93.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.06. 1,075,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,066. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.31. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $48.15.
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
