Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Holdings Trimmed by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 2.8% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 801,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,674 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Signify Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,182,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.29. 252,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,182. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.76 and its 200-day moving average is $57.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.1862 dividend. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

