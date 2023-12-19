Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $210.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.85. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $213.49. The company has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

