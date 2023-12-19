Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

VIOV traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.22. 41,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,370. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.09. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $70.68 and a 1-year high of $92.20. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

