Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after buying an additional 108,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,970,000 after acquiring an additional 71,096 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 545,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 75,337 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.11. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

