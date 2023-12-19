Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,473 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,470,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,521,000 after buying an additional 257,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,240,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,614,000 after buying an additional 598,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,365,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,989,000 after buying an additional 44,168 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VXUS stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.93. 948,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,868. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day moving average is $55.25. The company has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

