Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Decreased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Wit LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VTI opened at $236.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $333.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $187.38 and a 1 year high of $236.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.63.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

