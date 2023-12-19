Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Increased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $75,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $236.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $334.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $187.38 and a 12 month high of $236.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.63.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

