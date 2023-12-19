Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Position Increased by Agincourt Capital Management LLC

Agincourt Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 53.4% of Agincourt Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Agincourt Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $49,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 445,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,560,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 30,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $102.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $84.82 and a one year high of $102.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.75 and its 200 day moving average is $96.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

